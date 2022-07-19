Kamloops: The Buried Truth Official Trailer

E-transfer (Canada):

On May 27, 2021, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation band in Kamloops, British Columbia put out a grim press release that rattled the world.

The claim: Through the use of ground penetrating radar, a “stark truth” had been discovered; “the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

But what if we were to show you a year later, that the “stark truth” reported as fact by politicians and media outlets alike, wasn’t true at all? And that over a year later, not a single body has been found, nor may it ever be?

That shocking press release about the unmarked gravesite preceded a national identity of shame, the burning and vandalizing of over 60 Christian places of worship, and politicians battling for power during an election racing to prove who was most sympathetic to the heart-wrenching discovery.

Kamloops: The Buried Truth is a Rebel News exclusive documentary, where B.C. bureau chief reporter Drea Humphrey, who was one of the first journalists to point out the missinformation surrounding the press release and question its faulty narrative, travels with Rebel News B.C. producer Matt Brevner to Kamloops Indian Residential School a year after the press release.

Humphrey and Brevner take you along with them as they sort through the facts and fiction about the discovery and expose new buried truths about how many Canadians have been misled, how the band councillors, RCMP, and B.C. coroners have handled the “discovery” to bring us all a little closer to the truth behind what is actually beneath the soil at Kamloops Indian Residential School.

