DAILY | Trudeau decriminalizes drugs in BC; Border restrictions extended; Ontario votes tomorrow
- Conservatives are blasting Justin Trudeau's latest gun-grab efforts
- Doug Ford is promising to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum, several years after he became premier
- Apparently a majority of Canadians want the Queen to apologize for residential schools
- Legacy media is reflecting on some mistakes it made over the residential school story
- College students at George Brown University were forced to say they benefitted from colonization to enter online classes
- Hunter Biden is back in the news, this time for his adult-themed internet search history
- British Columbia is set to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs after a request was approved by the feds
- Canada is extending its border restrictions for at least another month
- Liberal MPs Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Joel Lightbound both voted against continuing to discriminate against the unvaccinated
