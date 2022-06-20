DAILY | Online hate & censorship bills; Freeland brags about rising carbon tax; F1's anti-oil driver
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Adam and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Dinner and a show was a success at the premiere of Trucker Rebellion at Buffet Royale in the Edmonton area
- Edmonton's Church in the Vine had a similarly successful premiere
- Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is talking about actions the government is taking to reduce wait times
- “Experts” are suggesting the government's online hate legislation should target deepfakes and disinformation
- Pierre Poilievre says he'd appoint a free speech guardian to uphold Charter rights on publicly-funded campuses
- Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez melted down defending his censorship bill in House of Commons
- Deputy PM/Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada's rising carbon tax even during tough economic times is a sign of commitment
- F1 driver Sebastien Vettel was booed after wearing an anti-oil shirt at the Montreal Grand Prix
- The feds' single-use plastic ban is drawing near, while plastics manufacturers are challenging the toxic designation the government has given
- Swimming's top governing body banned transgender athletes from women's swimming
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.