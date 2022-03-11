DAILY | Freeland, McKenna and CTV all promote Ukrainian neo-Nazis
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Catherine McKenna and CTV Vancouver joined Chrystia Freeland in promoting neo-Nazis associated with Ukrainian fascists, including the Azov Battalion
- CBC was forced to pull a false story about foreign funding of the Freedom Convoy
- Jussie Smollett received his sentence for faking a hate crime and had an unhinged rant before leaving the courtroom
- Prime Minister Trudeau is still in Europe for his photo op tour
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be on point
- Rebel News reporter Adam Soos was at former Quebec premier Jean Charest's formal launch for his Conservative leadership bid yesterday
- Fellow Rebel reporter Dakota Christensen was at MPP Roman Baber's leadership campaign announcement earlier this week
- Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has been grilling the Biden administration over energy prices
By Rebel News
