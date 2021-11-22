DAILY | Rittenhouse; Rebel @ UCP AGM; Worldwide Freedom Rally
Adam Soos and Sydney Fizzard are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
Adam and Syd will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Kyle Rittenhouse reactions
- United Conservative Party held their AGM this weekend and Rebel News was there
- Worldwide Freedom Rally recap
- 'It's not about a vaccine, it's about choice': Without Papers group gets cold shoulder from Grinch
- Chris Scott and Artur Pawlowski updates
- ViewersChoiceAwards.ca — Vote for the best Rebel News journalist!
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.