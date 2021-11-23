DAILY | Nobody Speaks French West of Ottawa
Sheila Gunn Reid and Katherine Krozonouski are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Ridley Scott Pins ‘The Last Duel’ Bombing on Apathetic Millennials
- David Suzuki doesn’t regret pipeline remark, says it’s ‘absurd’ people think he’s inciting violence
- Photojournalist released with conditions after arrest at pipeline dispute in B.C.
- NEW VIDEO from Katherine: Do you recognize Erin O'Toole? ...no?
- Little French West Of Ottawa
- Air Travel Vax Waivers OK’d
- TDSB delays unpaid leave for 290 unvaccinated staffers, citing shortages
- Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says those with COVID who are double jabbed “have similar viral loads to those who are unvaccinated” and can still transmit to others.
- Vaccine statement from Toronto Centre City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam
- TORONTO STAR: Is your child nervous about getting a COVID vaccine? Here’s what parents can do
- MPP Belinda Karahalios: PLEASE contact your MPP and ask them to vote "NO" to Motion 8. The vote will likely take place this Tuesday, with debate tomorrow (Monday).
- Alberta apartment building owner hopes to set precedent with COVID-19 vaccine requirement
