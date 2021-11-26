DAILY | Nu and improved COVID variant just dropped
Lewis Brackpool and Katherine Krozonouski are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- UP TO 50% OFF ON REBELNEWSSTORE.COM! USE CODE BLACKFRIDAY
- ViewersChoiceAwards.ca — Vote for the best Rebel News journalist!
- HUGE WIN! Court of Appeal suspends punishment of Pastor Artur Pawlowski
- Hybrid sittings return: House votes to allow MPs to do their jobs from home until mid-2022
- Who's the bigger diva, Lebron James or Madonna?
- South African variant!
- WHO says vaccinated should mask up and socially distance
- Fifth wave? “Get ready, Canada!”
- Saskatchewan extends public health order until Jan. 31
- “The problem with anti-vaxxers is...”
- Athletes keep mysteriously collapsing
- Alberta government reveals vaccine records website was taken down over ‘potential breach’ of privacy
- Turkey blocks traffic better than Extinction Rebellion
- By Ezra Levant
