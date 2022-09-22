DAILY | Digitization and ArriveCAN; Drug dealers just trying to feed families; Toronto's vax ads
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Alexa and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- The controversy surrounding a high school teacher continues, as a new picture of the large fake-breast sporting teacher was found online
- The City of Toronto published some dark ads trying to encourage parents to get their young kids vaccinated
- City officials removed the videos after backlash grew online
- Canadian Forces veteran James Topp, the man who marched across Canada in protest of COVID restrictions and mandates, is pursuing a libel lawsuit against Global News
- With rumours circulating about ArriveCAN ending, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra refused to provide any further clarification
- The NDP's Charlie Angus says conspiracies and misinformation are a threat to Canada's democracy
- Federal Attorney General David Lametti says drug dealers trying to put food on the table should face less punishment
- A new study from the Fraser Institute says Canadians paid more in taxes in 2021 than they did housing, food and clothing combined
- Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland accused Conservatives of no longer believing in fiscal responsibility
- A new study saw passengers rate Toronto's Pearson airport as one of the worst in North America
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.