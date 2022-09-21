NEW LOOK: Trans shop teacher Kayla Lemieux spotted in orange at pool

By Ezra Levant Save Rebel News Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help. take action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The whole world seems to be following the case of Kayla Lemieux, the transgender shop teacher employed at a high school outside of Toronto, Ontario. Images and news posted online suggest that Lemieux has been attending class sporting a blonde wig and giant prosthetic breasts, complete with protruding nipples.

As the search continues, a new photo of the teacher has been uncovered.

NEW LOOK: A new photo of the viral Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher has surfaced as Rebel News continues to search for answers from the Halton District School Board.https://t.co/M1kEGq0UkA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2022

What do you think?

WATCH: Tucker Carlson's update on the biological male teacher Kayla Lemieux, who wears prosthetic breasts while teaching shop class at Oakville Trafalgar High School, reveals the administration won't identify the teacher.



READ MORE: https://t.co/FKYcnrkQEp pic.twitter.com/6mSIH2aq4N — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 21, 2022

Make sure to check out our previous coverage of Kayla Lemieux.

Earlier this week, Rebel News reporter David Menzies visited Oakville to speak with the administration about the story. The Halton District School Board said media has misreported on the former name of Lemieux. So why didn't they correct the record earlier, especially when repeatedly asked?

In our search for more information, we also uncovered the location of the now-privatized faculty listings on the high school's website.

Stayed tuned for more stories that we will add to this page as we continue to follow up with the administration.