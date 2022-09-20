Oakville high school employing viral tech teacher hides faculty listings

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

Over the weekend, images allegedly showing Kayla Lemieux, a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in the Halton District School Board (HDSB) outside of Toronto, Ontario, made a splash online.

According to the Daily Mail,

Kayla Lemieux, a Manufacturing Technology teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, has been pictured online taking classes while wearing [huge prosthetic breasts], which stretch her clothing and stick out prominently. Ms Lemieux, who began transitioning from being male to a female a year ago, has gone viral online after students took photos and videos of the teacher, seemingly without her knowledge.

The HDSB published a statement today clarifying that there is some misinformation being spread about this teacher's identity. In the interest of correct identification, Rebel News consulted the HDSB website to find that faculty information is no longer available.

As of September 20, 2022, the website show a privatized Google document listing their 2022-2023 faculty members.

As it turns out, an unknown someone archived the list on September 16, 2022 showing a Kayla Lemieux.

Anyway, here's the archived version of the list of the 2022-2023 faculty members.

Stayed tuned for an upcoming report from Rebel News on Kayla Lemieux and the HDSB.