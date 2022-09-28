DAILY | Storm season, vax up; No more 'free banking' with crypto; Internet freedom a weapon of war
Andrew Chapados and Jeremy Loffredo are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Andrew and Jeremy will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- Justin Trudeau's criminally convicted environment minister, Steven Guilbeault, is accusing Pierre Poilievre of wanting to take away money from Canadians by cancelling the carbon tax
- Some more footage has emerged of an Ontario teacher who wears giant prosthetic breasts to class
- The chief of the European Central Bank says that to address cryptocurrencies, central bank digital currencies are needed
- Canada's Customs and Immigration Union told the government that 30-40% of travellers were slowed down by the ArriveCAN app
- A new amendment to a bill in the Senate could see top CBC salaries become public information
- Children are facing lengthy wait times for surgery in Canada
- Trudeau's health minister wants you to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated
- Trudeau himself is celebrating International Safe Abortion Day today
- Children's Mercy Hospital has been accused of medical kidnapping
- In case you're in the path of a hurricane, a vital part of preparing is getting a COVID vaccine
- CNN's Don Lemon tried to blame climate change for Hurricane Ian, but National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official shut him down
- New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is calling for internet censorship
- A junior high in Calgary is pushing illicit books on students
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.