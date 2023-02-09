DAILY Roundup | Australia's creepy gender ambassador, WHO's new pandemic, Docs still silenced
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Tamara Ugolini joins David Menzies on this Thursday edition of the DAILY Roundup.
On today's show, we're looking at Australia's new dystopian-sounding "ambassador for gender equality."
Plus, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is warning of another pandemic, this time from the H5N1 bird flu.
And finally, doctors in Ontario are still facing censorship, and Tamara will dig into the details from her recent report.
