BREAKING: Danielle Smith to invoke Sovereignty Act against Ottawa's 'net-zero' power regulations

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is vying to protect the province’s power grid from ‘net-zero’ ideology in her motion under the Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.

  • By Alex Dhaliwal
  • November 27, 2023
  • News
According to a government news release, the federal government has made it clear that it is unwilling to align its electricity regulations with Alberta’s Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Instead, the feds want to rapidly transition all of Canada’s power grids to renewable energy, earning swift pushback over costs and risks to ratepayers.

Alberta's government reassured households that it will not put Albertans and their businesses at risk of freezing in the dark at -30C due to the federal government’s proposed ‘unaffordable,’ ‘unreliable,’ and ‘unconstitutional’ Clean Electricity Regulations (CERs).

“We have tried to work with Ottawa to align their emissions-reduction efforts with our provincial plan to achieve a carbon-neutral power grid by 2050,” said Smith.

“Unfortunately, after months of meetings, they continue to reject this opportunity and remain committed to an absurdly unrealistic and unattainable goal of a net-zero power grid by 2035,” she added, claiming her government is left with no choice but to “create a shield” around Alberta.

Monday’s resolution is designed to ensure “Albertans have access to reliable and affordable power when and where they need it,” contended the UCP.

It asked Alberta’s cabinet to order all provincial entities not to recognize the constitutional validity of, enforce, nor cooperate in the implementation of the regulations within the confines of the law. 

In particular, the resolution asked Alberta’s government to work with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) and others to implement reforms to the provincial electrical system to ensure continued grid affordability and reliability.

The province clarified the order would not apply to private companies or individuals. 

This is a developing story.

