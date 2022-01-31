Debunking media lies about the truckers' Freedom Convoy in Ottawa

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Cory Morgan, assistant opinion editor at the Western Standard to discuss the truckers' Freedom Convoy, the controversy about the GoFundMe campaign to support the truckers, and Cory's new talk show Triggered.

Commenting on the Freedom Convoy movement, Cory said:

So GoFundMe is voluntary, people. I mean, as far as I'm concerned, if people want to throw their money in the fireplace its their money, and if they're giving it to GoFundMe, let them go. But it's an indication that this convoy has got the establishment rattled. It's got the establishment media, politicians, the bureaucrats, they are shaken up. Canadians — passive, docile Canadians are finally pushing back, and en masse, and this has them nervous and they're just striking back in any way they can think of.

For the full interview with Cory Morgan, and full episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.