Democracy Fund lawyers in Ottawa threatened with fines during Canada Day protests

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Joseph, a lawyer with The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about his experience in Ottawa this past weekend.

During the Canada Day protests on Wellington Street, Mark Joseph and his colleague Adam Blake-Gallipeau were standing peacefully with a Democracy Fund banner and offering free legal counsel to citizens regarding their rights. The Ottawa Police threatened the two lawyers with fines.

Here's a bit of what Mark had to say:

“Yeah, I mean it was a little disheartening to be there on Canada Day to celebrate democracy, and then be told that you can't hold a sign celebrating democracy... We were legal observers, Charter scrutineers. We were giving general legal information with respect to constitutional rights that everyone in Canada has. We weren't... aggressively promoting anything. We were waiting for people to approach us, and we would discuss the Charter with them.”

