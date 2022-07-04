Canada's health minister pushes a third dose of vaccines, are mandates coming back?

The Fourth of July — a day of freedom and independence in the United States. A day of revolution, to be candid. Taking up arms against a tyrant.

That really isn’t in our spirit, is it? In fact, many people on the British side of that revolutionary war came north, especially to Ontario, United Empire Loyalists they were called. We didn’t have a revolution — we had a slow evolution didn’t we. Our country has changed a lot but our relative submissiveness still is part of our national character.

Compare that to the Declaration of Independence — you really ought to read it if you haven’t. Some of the language is a bit archaic, it being nearly 250 years old. But it’s clear enough. Permit me to read some of it to you:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

And what follows is quite a long list of deep grievances.

Those are the people who put in the First Amendment — protecting free speech from the government. The Second Amendment — protecting the right to bear arms. You can’t have a revolution without guns. It wasn’t about hunting; it was about maintaining a veto over any would-be tyrant.

So that’s the Americans. We’re a bit different, aren’t we?

I have an American friend who was telling me how when he moved to Toronto he just couldn’t get over how often Canadians say “sorry” to each other. Sorry. Sorry. And it’s good to be sorry for certain things; but not just as a default utterance, your natural reaction is that you submit, you comply, you ask for forgiveness or permission; that you are wrong. Sorry. Sorry.

This is the Gadsden Flag, named after its creator, made for the American Revolution. Don’t tread on me. Pretty much the opposite of “sorry, sorry”. Thank God for Americans, I say today on the Fourth of July, and most other days too.

America is pretty much done with its COVID lockdowns. Even the bluest of blue states. There are some remnants, but not many. What politicians wouldn’t do, courts did — including knocking down the mask rule for airlines. You can wear a mask if you like; but the collective mania has faded.

Ukraine, and now inflation and other distractions, have ended the hypnosis. I also credit the fact that people have simply seen that the free states, like Florida and Texas, didn’t all die from COVID.

In fact, they often had better health outcomes, and they didn’t make their kids lose a year or two of school, or make companies shut down.

So that’s the freedom country.

How about up here? Well, here’s Trudeau's Health Minister, Jean-Yves Duclos telling us how it is. This is just a minute long. Take a look:

Trudeau's Health Minister says to get a COVID booster every 9 months to stay up to date.



"please see if you're eligible for a second or a third booster, to remain up to date... it's critical that you go and get the shot that's waiting for you."https://t.co/UPKf52AKWu pic.twitter.com/pzBnFQNWVA — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 4, 2022

There’s a lot in there, isn’t there. He’s now talking about a second or third booster. That’s on top of two “primary” shots. By the way, it’s the same injection. There’s no difference. They’re telling you to take five. But not to stop there. To take them perpetually, every nine months.

That’s the new definition.

Funny, when we were kids we got a vaccine — MMR it was called, measles mumps and rubella. All in one shot. Taken once, and then never again. There was a polio vaccine in many parts of the world. Taken once, then never again.

That’s what a vaccine means. Five shots? Of the same thing? And hang on — that’s the original version, right? But we know the virus has evolved. You’ve heard the different versions — Delta, Omicron, the different Greek letters.

Are we still using the “vaccine” meant for the first variant, on the, what is it now, fifth variant? Has that ever been done in “science” before?

But the admission here was sort of buried in the bland language: these aren’t vaccines at all. You heard him: “The immunity conferred… has now waned.”

So — to use myself as an example — someone who took one, two, three doses of the jab, but nine months has gone by — they’re no better off than me? Their immunity has waned?

It’s actually worse than that — remember, a few months ago, I showed you a Danish study of how after 90 days the mRNA vaccines have negative efficacy? As in, they not only don’t work, they make you more likely to get sick?

So you’re no better off. You’re actually more likely to get it now, says the Danish study and others. But you’re also putting yourself at some risk from the vaccine itself. I don’t know exactly what that risk is. I don’t think we’re getting all the facts.

The government collects reports of vaccine injuries. But there is enormous peer pressure not to report an illness as a vaccine-caused illness. It’s absurd to see headlines in the news explaining all the explanations being tried for why young people, young healthy males in particularly, now keep having heart attacks.

Just a quick overview of all the things that will cause heart attacks and sudden death these days.



You might not have consisted these high risk in the past and become suspicious of novel mRNA technology. This public health information should clarify things.



The government pic.twitter.com/4qrHT0wpPX — jonniegg (@jonniegg) July 4, 2022

Watching TV! Gardening! Unhealthy childhood! Wearing socks!

Climate change, solar storms, juice diets.... everything else seems to be reported as causing heart attacks these days but the elephant in the room. How long can the media keep this up? pic.twitter.com/gQHYPSlJBL — Free Thinker 🐭 (@freethought202) July 2, 2022

Solar storms! That’s my favourite. Solar storms.

So yeah. You heard the man. These so-called vaccines that don’t actually stop you from getting the disease, whatever effect they have, and like I say, they lack their essential promise of vaccinating you, well, that wears off. So you have none of the protection after a few months. But all the risks. In Canada, 345 deaths from the jab; 9,627 serious injuries.

Stop right there. The total number of deaths ascribed to COVID in Canada is 42,000.

I’m a skeptic — because anyone who dies within 30 days of a diagnoses of COVID was typically counted. They were pumping up the numbers. As you know, there was a miracle in 2021 — literally no-one got the flu! It just didn’t happen. They say.

Do you think there really were no flu cases last year? Or do you think it’s possible that some flu cases were treated as COVID cases? That some flu deaths — typically 6,000–8,000 a year — were counted as COVID to keep the hysteria going?

But Trudeau’s got a problem. He needs to keep up the feeling of panic. You heard Duclos: "Risk is high you could get reinfected.” and “It’s critical that you go and get the shot that’s waiting for you.”

Do you think that’s true? Do you think people believe that? That’s why they love masks — masks are a sign of fear, a sign that everyone else is afraid. A sign of sickness. That's why they love masks. Hard to press fear if no one looks afraid, and no one you know is dying.

The average age of death was always in the high 70s. Most people simply weren’t effected. The pandemic was a bust, medically — it was no plague. But the government wants to wring it out.

Trudeau also has another problem: Canada has ordered more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine shots. Trudeau spent billions on jabs. He’d look like an idiot if he admitted we didn’t need them.

But look, this isn’t about health. It never was. If it was, we wouldn’t have banned people from going to the gym or the playground or playing sports. We wouldn’t have put kids in masks, or kept kids out of school. We wouldn’t have done the things we did, if this was about health.

It was about fear and control, and government power and your compliance.

So there’s Trudeau’s health minister, telling you that, no matter what you think, the crisis is permanent. Every nine months another dose — or you’ll be considered unjabbed. Just like the dirty people they’ve been punishing for the past year.

The only question is: are we that submissive and obedient? Are we that… Canadian? Or do we have even a drop of that American spirit of Don’t Tread on Me?

GUEST: Mark Joseph, a lawyer with The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can on Twitter) discusses what happened in Ottawa this past weekend.

FINALLY: Your letters to me!