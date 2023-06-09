Department of National Defence has spent $22,000 on carbon offsets since 2016

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The information comes just days after it was reported that Canadian soldiers deployed to Latvia are purchasing their own helmets due to an embarrassing equipment shortfall.

The data about federal carbon offset purchases comes in response to an inquiry of ministries posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Warren Steinly about the nature, amount and companies contracted in the sale of the climate tithes.

Farm Credit Canada has purchased $60,378.27 worth of carbon offsets, most of which from Bullfrog Power, since 2016. The Department of National Defence has spent $21,949.35 on carbon offsets in seven years.

Canada is giving so much to Ukraine that soldiers now have to privately purchase essential equipment.

Add this to the record low level of recruitment and the Canadian armed forces are in a very sorry state.https://t.co/sDibSmTVy0 — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) June 5, 2023

Environment Canada, meanwhile, has spent $9,473.94 on carbon credits in seven years, however the agency has no idea how many tonnes of CO2 that purchase has offset.