Department of National Defence has spent $22,000 on carbon offsets since 2016

It's not entirely clear how a net-zero military could better safeguard Canada from external threats.

The information comes just days after it was reported that Canadian soldiers deployed to Latvia are purchasing their own helmets due to an embarrassing equipment shortfall.

The data about federal carbon offset purchases comes in response to an inquiry of ministries posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Warren Steinly about the nature, amount and companies contracted in the sale of the climate tithes.

Farm Credit Canada has purchased $60,378.27 worth of carbon offsets, most of which from Bullfrog Power, since 2016. The Department of National Defence has spent $21,949.35 on carbon offsets in seven years.

Environment Canada, meanwhile, has spent $9,473.94 on carbon credits in seven years, however the agency has no idea how many tonnes of CO2 that purchase has offset.

