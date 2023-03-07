Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland admitted she felt the truckers had to be crushed beforehand

LIVE SCREENING | Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial Join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, Filmmaker Kian Simone, Trucker Lawyers Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk, and special guest Tamara Lich, on March 8th in Edmonton, AB! PURCHASE TICKETS

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland admitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) lawyers that the truckers had to be crushed beforehand so Canada would look "strong," so foreign media wouldn't cover the Freedom Convoy, rather than the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The shocking revelation of Freeland's willingness to sacrifice the rights of peaceful anti-regime protesters to look like a good ally of Ukraine was buried in her interview summary with the Public Order Emergency Inquiry.

The POEC, headed by Justice Paul Rouleau, was the official examination of the use of martial law via the never before used Emergencies Act to end the weeks-long peaceful Freedom Convoy in February 2022.

A cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers catalyzed the Freedom Convoy after two years of the pandemic, and it grew into a large-scale human rights movement which demonstrated peacefully in Ottawa for three-plus weeks until the use of the Emergencies Act enabled mass arrests, warrantless property seizures and the freezing bank accounts of participants, supporters and organizers.

Freeland cackled as she announced the freezing of financial assets for protesters as though they were Al Qaeda financiers.

Never fails to disgust and amaze me...Chrystia Freeland laughing during a Press Conference while explaining how Canadians bank accounts for daring to be part of the Ottawa Freedom Convoy will be frozen. No surprise considering her G.F. Chomiak ran a Nazi Propaganda newspaper pic.twitter.com/SN3tXYRgqU — Bree (@brethordark) August 17, 2022

Freeland told the POEC lawyers that optics were her main reason for the crackdown, not an unmanageable national security crisis as the Liberals have previously claimed.

According to the POEC report:

DPM Freeland also pointed out that if Canada’s capital had still been occupied when Russia invaded Ukraine, in her view, such a situation would have completely discredited Canada as an ally in support of Ukraine. Russian media would have been focused 24/7 on what was occurring in Canada, which would have made Canada appear very weak at a time it needed to be strong. Further, it would have made it very difficult to take action after the invasion. This was another significant factor in DPM Freeland’s mind: there were dates circulating about when exactly the invasion would happen, such that from early February, she was constantly wondering whether it would occur on a given day.

Russia didn't fund the truckers as previously alleged by crazy people at the CBC.

CBC suggests that Russia may be behind the “Truckers Freedom Convoy” that drove to Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The truck drivers are protesting Canada’s vaccine mandates. - Andy Ngõ pic.twitter.com/cFPJCUAhGs — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) January 29, 2022

But it looks like Putin was the motivator for Freeland's gleeful, Soviet-style crackdown on her political enemies.