DeSantis stamps his ‘No Excuses’ immigration blueprint on U.S. border

In a striking move, Republican presidential contender and Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, unveiled his aggressive strategy to combat illegal immigration and the drug trade.

The announcement was made during a campaign rally on the U.S. southern border on Monday, where he was accompanied by Texas Rep. Chip Roy (R). DeSantis's immigration blueprint, an attempt to edge out former President Donald Trump, who leads the Republican presidential field, aims to take a strong stand on one of Trump’s marquee issues for the 2024 GOP primary.

DeSantis took a swing at both President Joe Biden, for the spiraling state of the border which has seen unprecedented numbers of illegal immigrants entering the U.S since Biden took office, and Trump, pledging to secure the border more firmly than the previous administration.

NO EXCUSES: "If they come and they’re denied entry, or if they’re immediately repatriated, well, guess what, people are not gonna want to mess with this... because they know the United States enforces its laws and that’s just the way it is. We have to reestablish the rule of law… pic.twitter.com/J7wEWGrxPV — Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) June 26, 2023

“As president, I will declare a national emergency on day one and will not rest until we build the wall, shut down illegal entry, and win the war against the drug cartels. No excuses. We will get it done,” he declared.

The Florida Governor's plan, christened “No Excuses,” stands on four robust pillars: “stop the invasion,” “build the wall,” “hold cartels accountable,” and “work with states to enforce the law.” The proposal promises to implement a myriad of reforms, notably overturning Biden’s parole program, discontinuing the current administration's catch-and-release approach, and reinstating Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

The days of the Biden border crisis MUST end.



As president, @RonDeSantis will:



✅ Declare the border crisis a national emergency on day 1

✅ End catch and release

✅ End phony asylum claims

✅ Build a border wall



Stop the invasion. No excuses. #RD24 pic.twitter.com/AxCtA37vS2 — Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) June 26, 2023

DeSantis's strategy emphatically states, “build the wall. No excuses,” and suggests enlisting the U.S. military to bolster Border Patrol agents. The plan also includes intensified efforts to fight drug cartels, categorizing them as transnational criminal organizations and drafting “rules of engagement” for U.S. forces to combat cartels along the border.

In a bid to refute those who label the border crisis as a regional issue, DeSantis proclaimed, “I’m here to tell you when you don’t have control of your own border, that’s an American problem.”

He also took the opportunity to spotlight his immigration policies in Florida, such as deploying Florida National Guard members to aid Texas and his controversial act of relocating illegal immigrants to self-proclaimed sanctuary regions in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and California.