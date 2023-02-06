DeSantis takes action to stop children from being exposed to sexually explicit drag shows

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pushed for the revocation of a liquor license for an Orlando performance art center Friday, after the center hosted a "sexually explicit" drag show open to children.

The show, called "A Drag Queen Christmas," was advertised as open to "all ages" despite warnings from the state of Florida to restrict attendance if the performance was explicit, Florida’s Voice reported.

The complaint, filed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, stated that the theater "promoted the show using targeted, Christmas-themed promotional materials that did not provide notice as to the sexually explicit nature of the show's performance or other content."

"Respondent's promotional material unequivocally stated 'all ages welcome,'" the complaint continued.

The complaint further alleged that the show's explicit content included the exposure of prosthetic breasts and female genitalia, the exposure of performer's buttocks, simulated masturbation and sexually explicit children's Christmas songs.

DeSantis' Press Secretary, Bryan Griffin, released a statement to publication that said:

Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something.

The complaint follows an investigation by Florida into several drag performances, including one in Fort Lauderdale, the Daily Wire reported. Republicans in other states have also taken action to stop children from being exposed to these sexually explicit performances.