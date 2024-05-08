Trans activists shout 'a TERF, a bullet' at authors during university talk

J.K. Rowling condemns "domestic terrorism" after video shows trans activist crowd calling for violence against women

Trans activists shout 'a TERF, a bullet' at authors during university talk
Creative Commons
Remove Ads

A group of transgender activists gathered outside Assas University in Paris shouted disturbing chants advocating violence, even murder, against two authors speaking at an event about their new book questioning gender ideology.

Videos shared by author Dora Moutot showed the crowd yelling "A TERF, a bullet, social justice" in French, referring to the authors as "trans-exclusionary radical feminists" and calling for them to be shot. The chants were directed at Moutot and her co-author Marguerite Stern as they gave a talk promoting their book "Transmania," the Daily Wire reports.

In the footage, Stern can be heard saying "I will file a lawsuit" as she is escorted by police, incredulous that such threats are being made openly. "Did you hear what they are saying, Dora? 'A TERF, a bullet, social justice,'" Stern states.

"They have no shame," Moutot responds from behind the camera. "How can they say that in front of police?"

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has faced similar vitriol from trans activists, condemned the incident as "domestic terrorism" in a tweet responding to the video.

Moutot has said that despite considering herself a feminist from the left, she has faced blacklisting and refusals to publish or stock "Transmania" from mainstream outlets ever since she began questioning gender identity orthodoxy. Reactions have been "really good on the right-wing and really bad on the rest of the spectrum," she told GB News.

WATCH:

France news Protect Female Spaces Trans Madness
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.