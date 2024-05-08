Trans activists shout 'a TERF, a bullet' at authors during university talk
J.K. Rowling condemns "domestic terrorism" after video shows trans activist crowd calling for violence against women
A group of transgender activists gathered outside Assas University in Paris shouted disturbing chants advocating violence, even murder, against two authors speaking at an event about their new book questioning gender ideology.
Videos shared by author Dora Moutot showed the crowd yelling "A TERF, a bullet, social justice" in French, referring to the authors as "trans-exclusionary radical feminists" and calling for them to be shot. The chants were directed at Moutot and her co-author Marguerite Stern as they gave a talk promoting their book "Transmania," the Daily Wire reports.
« A TERF, A BULLET, SOCIAL JUSTICE » : a crowd of transgender activists called for the murder of @Margueritestern and I, in front of the police, at Assas University. ( we gave a conference on our book #Transmania)— Dora Moutot (@doramoutot) May 7, 2024
Yes, this is where we're at.
Please, let the world know what is… pic.twitter.com/wCy5HRcWJV
In the footage, Stern can be heard saying "I will file a lawsuit" as she is escorted by police, incredulous that such threats are being made openly. "Did you hear what they are saying, Dora? 'A TERF, a bullet, social justice,'" Stern states.
"They have no shame," Moutot responds from behind the camera. "How can they say that in front of police?"
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has faced similar vitriol from trans activists, condemned the incident as "domestic terrorism" in a tweet responding to the video.
Moutot has said that despite considering herself a feminist from the left, she has faced blacklisting and refusals to publish or stock "Transmania" from mainstream outlets ever since she began questioning gender identity orthodoxy. Reactions have been "really good on the right-wing and really bad on the rest of the spectrum," she told GB News.
WATCH:
Dora Moutot about our book Transmania and the situation in France 🇫🇷 on GB News. pic.twitter.com/6cRNTdqgFU— Marguerite Stern (@Margueritestern) May 5, 2024
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.