Gov. DeSantis announces largest budget surplus in Florida history

﻿AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Retro Fitness gym in West Palm Beach on May 20, 2022 to announce the largest budget surplus in the state’s history. The state has access to $20 billion USD for the 2022 fiscal year.

He also announced that Florida is registering almost 45 percent of the market share of overseas traveling, the highest rate in the country and the highest ever recorded, beating out New York which previously had the highest numbers.

DeSantis went on to announce the jobs report for April, with the unemployment rate in the state being 3 percent, which has been lower than the national average for 17 consecutive months.

DeSantis also discussed how Florida was protecting workers from vaccine mandates by not implementing the policy in the state and allowing people to keep their jobs if they chose to not get vaccinated or boosted. "That is not acceptable in Florida. People have the right to make their decisions on this and it should not be tied to their ability to earn a living," stated DeSantis.

Business owners and truck drivers thanked DeSantis for his policies that ensured their establishments the ability to work freely and without any vaccine mandates. “If you want to work, come to Florida. This is the place,” said the chef of Voodo Bayou, a cajun restaurant in the state.

Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, also announced that the state has the most net migration in the United States due to Governor DeSantis' policies.

DeSantis finished by announcing that he will sign a bill to penalize contractors dropping illegal migrants off in the state and will make more announcements regarding illegal immigration in the next couple of weeks.