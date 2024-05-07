Boy Scouts of America rebrands as Scouting America to foster 'inclusivity'

Tulsa World via AP

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is set to make history by changing its name for the first time since its founding in 1910. The organization will be known as Scouting America starting on Feb. 8, 2025, coinciding with its 115th anniversary.

The rebranding effort aims to create a more inclusive environment, ensuring that everyone feels welcome within the scouting community, Fox News reported. The move is also seen as an attempt to distance the organization from its recent past, which includes a bankruptcy filing following a flood of sexual abuse claims. In 2022, BSA agreed to pay $2.46 billion to settle claims by approximately 82,000 former Boy Scouts who alleged they had been sexually abused by BSA officials and volunteers.

Roger A. Krone, the president and chief executive officer of BSA, stated, "Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be prepared for life. This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in scouting."

The organization, known for its deep-rooted traditions, has undergone significant changes in recent decades, including allowing gay youth to join and welcoming girls throughout its ranks. The name change, announced at the annual meeting in Florida, is part of an effort to increase flagging membership numbers.

BSA leaders emphasize that the organization's mission continues to focus on providing young people with a safe environment to learn life skills and have fun, educational experiences. While camping remains an integral activity, the BSA offers a wide range of opportunities, from high adventures to merit badges in robotics and digital technology.

Currently, the organization serves more than 1 million young people, including both men and women, with the help of 477,000 adult volunteers in local councils. Before the pandemic, membership stood at around 2 million, with a peak of nearly 5 million in 1972.

Angelique Minett, the first woman chairperson of Scouts BSA, the traditional scouting program for youth aged 11 to 17, emphasizes that the organization is much more than just camping. "When we think scouts we think knots and camping, but those are a means to an end," Minett told the Associated Press. "We are actually teaching kids a much bigger thing. We are teaching them how to have grit, and we're teaching them life skills and we're teaching them how to be good leaders."