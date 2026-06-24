Saskatchewan NDP's healthcare fear campaign ignores Moe's actual proposal

The Saskatchewan NDP has incorporated a clip of Sheila Gunn Reid interviewing Premier Scott Moe into an ad campaign attacking the Premier’s calls for innovation in Saskatchewan’s health-care system.

On Tuesday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila and Lise Merle watched the clip, which did not even include enough context to get at the heart of Moe’s proposition.

“He’s saying that they’re going to innovate in the health care system, but nobody’s going to be paying out of pocket,” said Sheila.

Alberta has already implemented similar changes, allowing people to pay for surgery provided it takes place outside regular surgery hours and does not divert the surgeon from his or her normal caseload.

“Why not? Get that person out of the lineup!” said Sheila. “It’s the most reasonable thing.”

“Carla Beck and the whining, whining Saskatchewan NDP… ‘Scott Moe is going to try to privatize our healthcare sector and our workers,’” said Lise. “Nobody cares about the well-being — or salary — of your workers so long as they are dying waiting to see them!”

Lise told the story of a friend who recently underwent cancer surgery and was told she might have to wait more than three weeks in total for post-operative care. Needless to say, she contacted a private health-care provider and had it done within four hours.

“Timing of… treatment is everything,” said Lise. “And this is something that Sask health has completely forgot about because they prioritize the bureaucracy, they prioritize Carla Beck’s precious baby healthcare union people and not the people of Saskatchewan.”

“Timely access to care should be number one priority,” Sheila agreed.

