Did the Met Police doctor their evidence against Tommy Robinson?

I’ve been in Westminster Magistrates' Court all day covering the trial of Tommy Robinson. This is the one where police removed him from the march against antisemitism, simply because some left-wing activist didn’t like him. (Tommy was there as a supporter of the Jews.)

The case touches on so many freedoms, including freedom of the press. Tommy was there in his capacity as a journalist.

That’s important, because it’s an exemption to the “dispersal order” that police gave Tommy. If you’re in an area because you’re working, such an order doesn’t apply to you.

When Tommy was arrested, he repeatedly told police he was working as a journalist, with his cameraman in tow. Videotape of the incident shows Tommy telling police that again and again. And yet they dragged him away — and pepper-sprayed him in the face, even though he was already handcuffed.

As if that wasn’t enough, it turns out one of the police who arrested Tommy doctored the paperwork after the fact — and he excused himself by saying he’s dyslexic.

Does dyslexia make you do things like change paperwork?

What a circus.