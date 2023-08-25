Dismissal of unvaccinated workers ruled 'reasonable' by labour arbitrator

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A British Columbia labour arbitrator has dismissed the appeal of terminated unvaccinated employees, stating it was “reasonable” to fire them even though the dismissal was divisive.

The firing of unvaccinated employees was said to reflect a “prevailing community view,” said arbitrator James Dorsey according to an article by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Employers that fired unvaxed workers reflected the "prevailing community view," rules labour arbitrator. "The policy was a good faith promotion of health." https://t.co/IDQ27wgt3B #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/eSASNnvEVQ — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 25, 2023

Dorsey further wrote:

There were personal, intense, and consequential differences about vaccination within families, friendship circles, and communities… When employers considered it appropriate and necessary to adopt a vaccination policy for its employees, they adopted the prevailing community view that vaccines were the best and necessary avenue to overcome the effects of the pandemic and its accompanying restrictions.

During the conference hosted today by the Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable that denounced Trudeau's border measures as ineffective, I asked what role vaccinated travelers played in contributing to the spread of variants of concern, namely omicron, in our country: pic.twitter.com/neiNR4zdAH — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 23, 2022

Dorsey ultimately dismissed the appeal by three Technical Safety BC employees who were being represented by the British Columbia General Employees’ Union. The safety organization has approximately 450 employees and a 99% vaccination compliance rate.

Despite union attempts to ensure medical choice in the workplace for its members, Dorsey wrote that “[T]he vaccination policy was an employer workplace rule unilaterally introduced by the employer and not agreed to by the Union.”

Dorsey justified the directive, calling the employer's safety mandate a “legitimate business interest.”

The three employees were working remotely and willing to be tested for COVID-19 at the time of their termination.

It’s now well documented that there is no difference between a COVID-19-vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person in terms of viral load and transmission risk.

Meanwhile, high-level bureaucrats studied how to best control the “safe and effective” narrative to conceal COVID-19 vaccine injuries, utilizing behvaviour science to sway the “prevailing community view” Dorsey cites.

The Privy Council Office (PCO) sought 'behaviourally sound messaging' to downplay vaccine injuries, effectively suppressing anything that went against the COVID regime.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/R4IDrNMKNS — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 12, 2023

This decision prioritizes public perception over evidence-based scientific considerations.