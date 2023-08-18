Doctors warn: migrants carrying drug-resistant strains of tuberculosis and syphilis into the U.S.

AP Photo/Guillermo Arias

Doctors warn that diseases such as syphilis and tuberculosis, including lethal drug-resistant strains, are being carried into New York City and the broader United States by undocumented immigrants, posing a potential threat.

“When they are bussed to New York and elsewhere, these diseases go with them,” writes Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at New York University.

A physician working at the Texas border informed Dr. Siegel that the prevalence of antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis, commonly referred to as "Super TB," is rising due to migrants. Other medical professionals have expressed concerns about migrants potentially leading to a measles epidemic, the National Pulse reports.

“Border Patrol and local agencies have seen all types of diseases like tuberculosis, scabies, COVID, hepatitis A and B, gonorrhea, syphilis, mumps, chicken pox, dengue fever, etc.,” stated Arizona county sheriff Mark Lamb.

“When the discussion was hot and heavy about Title 42… going away, I would consistently say it wasn’t just about COVID; it was about all the other health hazards being brought across our borders,” he said, referring to the border controls implemented during the Donald Trump era due to public health concerns, measures that have since been relaxed under Joe Biden's administration.

Donald Trump has cautioned since 2015 that migrants could introduce diseases into the U.S.

“The largest suppliers of heroin, cocaine and other illicit drugs are Mexican cartels that arrange to have Mexican immigrants trying to cross the borders and smuggle in the drugs. The border patrol knows this. Likewise, tremendous infectious disease is pouring across the border. The United States has become a dumping ground for Mexico and, in fact, for many other parts of the world,” said Trump.