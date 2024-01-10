Documents reveal Liberals neglected economic impact of single use plastics ban

Zero records of economic assessment found despite $40B industry contribution.

Remove Ads

Documents show the Liberals did no economic assessment of the single use plastics ban.

The plastics industry is earmarked to provide nearly 40 billion dollars annually to the Canadian GDP by 2025.

The Liberal government of Justin Trudeau reclassified the sterile inert petrochemical byproduct as a Schedule One toxin in Canada, along with lead, mercury, and asbestos.

Thankfully, the federal court recently ruled the ban on single-use plastics unconstitutional.

However, in a continued Liberal theme of disregarding legal judgments against them, environment minister Steven Guilbeault promises to continue his unscientific forced inconvenience on the Canadian public and the proxy war on oil and gas the ban is.

Despite being a flagship environmental policy of the Trudeau government, according to the proactive release website of previously filed access to information requests, there are zero documents which studied the economic impact of the ban on the plastics industry.

The anonymous filer asked Environment and Climate Change Canada in November 2023 for all records showing discussion of, or the studying of, the economic effects of the plastics ban from September 1st, 2022.

There were zero documents returned.

Canada Liberal Party of Canada Plastic Ban News Analysis Environment
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Stand With David campaign redirect
  • By David Menzies

Stand With David Menzies!

David Menzies was outside a vigil for victims of terrorism when he spotted Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland walking in. David tried to ask Freeland a question. But as soon as he did, an RCMP bodyguard ran into David, grabbed him, arrested him and falsely accused him of assault! David was swarmed by police, handcuffed and frog-marched into a police car.

Support our legal fight

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.