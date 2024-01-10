Documents reveal Liberals neglected economic impact of single use plastics ban

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies was outside a vigil for victims of terrorism when he spotted Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland walking in. David tried to ask Freeland a question. But as soon as he did, an RCMP bodyguard ran into David, grabbed him, arrested him and falsely accused him of assault! David was swarmed by police, handcuffed and frog-marched into a police car. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

Documents show the Liberals did no economic assessment of the single use plastics ban.

The plastics industry is earmarked to provide nearly 40 billion dollars annually to the Canadian GDP by 2025.

What a terrible liar. So he and his family drink out of “a paper-like drink-box-water-bottle sort-of thing?” Can he show us what that looks like? Is there anything, no matter how small, that this sociopath won’t lie about? pic.twitter.com/IkGQnZpwfi — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 10, 2019

The Liberal government of Justin Trudeau reclassified the sterile inert petrochemical byproduct as a Schedule One toxin in Canada, along with lead, mercury, and asbestos.

Thankfully, the federal court recently ruled the ban on single-use plastics unconstitutional.

Oops.... Another setback for @s_guilbeault. Taking this one to the SCC minister? - The Federal Court just overturned Ottawa’s single-use plastic ban - National | https://t.co/mrHaR3ivbk https://t.co/yOUY49MPQt — The Roy Green Show (@TheRoyGreenShow) November 16, 2023

However, in a continued Liberal theme of disregarding legal judgments against them, environment minister Steven Guilbeault promises to continue his unscientific forced inconvenience on the Canadian public and the proxy war on oil and gas the ban is.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault defends his government's ban on single-use plastics despite a Federal Court judge ruling that his labelling of all plastic products as "toxic" was "unreasonable and unconstitutional." https://t.co/sVcTD3LeJi pic.twitter.com/EUm0zzDA6d — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 20, 2023

Over 80% of the plastic waste in the ocean comes from Asia, where improperly disposed trash is often dumped into rivers that allow it to drift out to the ocean.



In fact, nearly half of the plastic in our oceans comes from just two countries: the Philippines and India. pic.twitter.com/8NvEIyIrl6 — Kite & Key Media (@kiteandkeymedia) June 8, 2023

Despite being a flagship environmental policy of the Trudeau government, according to the proactive release website of previously filed access to information requests, there are zero documents which studied the economic impact of the ban on the plastics industry.

The anonymous filer asked Environment and Climate Change Canada in November 2023 for all records showing discussion of, or the studying of, the economic effects of the plastics ban from September 1st, 2022.

There were zero documents returned.