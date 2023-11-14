Dr. Robert Malone testifies at congressional hearing on COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injuries

AP Photo/Steve Helber

During a hearing on injuries associated with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) invited Dr. Robert Malone to testify.

Dr. Malone is recognized for his contributions to the development of mRNA vaccine technology. He became a controversial figure after his Twitter account was banned for challenging prevailing views on COVID-19. This ban was later reversed following the acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, by Elon Musk.

Malone notably criticized what he described as "coercion, compulsion and enticement" during the pandemic, along with what he asserts was "the lack of informed consent," as reported by The Post Millennial.

Malone began the hearing by detailing his background:

I was trained at Northwestern University for medical school, also Harvard University for a postgraduate fellowship, UC Davis clinically, and UC San Diego in the Salk Institute of Molecular Biology and Virology. I made a series of discoveries as a graduate student in the late 80s that gave rise to nine issued patents that cover the platform technology of the use of mRNA and these lipid nanoparticles for purposes of vaccination other indications.

Malone added that he "testified widely here and throughout the world over the last three years" in regard to the COVID-19 shots.

During the hearing, Malone noted that he had received two doses of Moderna's COVID -19 inoculation.

"My second dose was one of the hot lots or bad lots and I suffered significant adverse events, I still continued to be medically treated for those, nowhere near as significant as that of many of the vaccine injured, but nevertheless, that's the case. Cardiac damage, etc.," he explained.

Malone spoke about a government-issued technical report from Japan regarding Pfizer's vaccines, which revealed numerous adverse reactions. He also addressed the criticism he received for publicly discussing this information.

"I became alarmed and spoke out about this on a podcast that was widely viewed in the face of all of the suppression of information that was occurring in corporate media. This was the infamous DarkHorse podcast, in which I mentioned that the spike protein was a toxin," he said. "This is another thing that I was ridiculed for. But now the data clearly demonstrate that in fact, the spike protein, the payload that is produced in your body by these inoculations is in fact toxic to you."

During the hearing, the experienced scientist clarified that his initial concern with the mRNA vaccines were "that they were being deployed without true informed consent."

"I wrote about that very early on in 2021 in an article in TrialSiteNews, where I objected to the lack of informed consent in the coercion, compulsion and enticement that were being deployed, both for adults and then for children, particularly in Canada at the time."

In an article he wrote for his Substack about the event, Malone stated, "MTG has been a true hero in this fight against mandates, masks, lockdowns and fighting for justice for those injured. She has been on our side for years," adding that, "I am proud to stand by her in this endeavor. She is one of the few members of Congress willing to stand up and fight."