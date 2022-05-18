Dr. Stephen McGrath is running for the Informed Medical Options Party
'I could not just stand by and see my children being forcibly vaccinated, me being forced.'
Dr. Stephen McGrath from IMOP (Informed Medical Options Party) is sick of seeing Queensland under coercive control over people lives and their bodies.
“Not only is it complete hypocrisy, it’s just totally morally wrong” he said.
The main party policy was to stop the mandates and the medical tyranny.
“I could not just stand by and see my children being forcibly vaccinated, me being forced. What did we send our soldiers to war for?”
He was asking everyone to vote for all the independent freedom parties first.
