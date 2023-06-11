Durham, Ont. school board now infamous internationally for banning parents for 'impolite' questions

E-transfer (Canada):

The Whitby, Ont.-based Durham District School Board might very well be the very worst school board in the entire province of Ontario. And given how out-of-control and rancid so many school boards are these days, that’s one hell of a dubious achievement for the DDSB!

Indeed, at a recent DDSB protest (the board has banned parents and media indefinitely due to asking “impolite” questions and making “insensitive” statements), we bumped into Steven Leach, an investigative reporter for the online periodical, The Freedom Post.

Leach was all the way up from South Carolina to chronicle the latest censorious thuggery of the DDSB. And he was far from impressed by the control freaks who run the board. Says Leach, who originally hails from Canada: “This county used to stand up for freedom and liberty and we were a beacon of light to the entire world… and now look at us. We can’t even get our own parents into the school board to get heard.”

Leach says the problem is twofold: first, there is “tyranny” afoot by those running our various institutions, noting that stateside, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have described concerned parents flocking to school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.” Says he: “It’s not just here in Canada, but the United States, too. Every single level of our government and our institutions has been corrupted. But we can stop this by standing up and declaring our rights are sovereign by God and not by the government of this country.”

The other problem these days is “voter apathy.” Indeed, how many people can actually name their school board trustee?

But Leach points to what happened in Virginia last year, when parents packed school board meetings decrying wokeness, critical race theory, and radical transgenderism. Momma Bear had woken up big time, and even though a school board trustee is the lowest elected position in North America, the parental outcry in Virginia led to regime change at the highest political level — namely, Republican Glenn Youngkin went on to defeat Democratic Terry McAuliffe to become Governor. This was a feat many observers said was due to the outrage at the school board level.

Indeed, as Leach notes: “That’s the thing we’ve seen throughout history… usually it is the very small, motivated group that brings about the biggest changes. Go back to the U.S. Revolution – it was approximately 10% of the colonists at the time that actually stood up and gained their independence. Here in Canada we can do the exact same thing. The people have the power. When they [authorities] fear us, we have freedom and liberty.”