Dutch farmers blockade highway, hold BBQ; Police arrive, hand out cookies

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Dutch Farmer Rebellion continues to roll on, with our Rebel News team capturing scenes reminiscent of the Freedom Convoy protest that happened in Ottawa this past winter.

After interviewing some of the protesting farmers last night in the town of Marum, our team announced their plans to stay in the country for at least a little while longer.

Last night in Marum we interviewed more farmers to get their honest views on what they think will be the future of the Netherlands.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/VS1SWGuQmu — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 13, 2022

Today, the farmers' protests against the radical climate policies Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is enacting kicked off early. Rebel News' Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool, along with the Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt, who is freelancing with our team, are following a convoy of tractors.

Farmer protests are kicking off early today in the Netherlands. We are about to follow a convoy of tractors. Destination unknown. Stay tuned for updates. @KatieDaviscourt @Lewis_Brackpool https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/XrynnjMxIN — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 13, 2022

And sure enough, during the early hours in North America, the tractors were on the move, apparently to assemble with other groups to form an even larger demonstration.

The farmers are on the move. Three convoys of tractors will be meeting today in the Netherlands to protest the environmental policies on nitrogen emission. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/tHprfasTGX — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 13, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: Dutch farmers are convening for another demonstration. They are reportedly meeting up with three other groups to form a blockade.https://t.co/nqt9yH9K77 pic.twitter.com/blPXo5yxZp — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 13, 2022

Lewis Brackpool even found himself embedded in one of the tractors as it formed up with other protesters.

LIVE: from a tractor on our way to a convoy.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWZ41 https://t.co/CGWlYGryDc — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 13, 2022

As our team travelled with the tractors, more farmers slowly arrived in the eastern Dutch city of Almelo.

The farmers are slowly arriving this morning in the city of Almelo to protest the environmental policies on nitrogen emission in the Netherlands. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/4Pq94TIi4U — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 13, 2022

While at the blockade, Daviscourt explained that the farmers had chosen the location because it was a government building that does not have to comply with the same policies being forced onto farmers.

BLOCKADE TOUR: I am on the ground at a blockade where Dutch farmers have decided to block a government building that does not have to abide by the same “climate policies” that have been enacted on the farmers.https://t.co/nqt9yH9K77 pic.twitter.com/PBopBs0WL6 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 13, 2022

The farmers eventually began blocking a highway, something that has occurred multiple times since the protests began.

Because of the blockade, police arrived on the scene — handing out cookies to some of the farmers, oddly enough.

Dutch police officers arrived on scene and handed out cookies to the farmers.https://t.co/nqt9yH9K77 pic.twitter.com/3ulg8LWOV6 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 13, 2022

At the site of the blockade in Almelo, Lincoln Jay went live to show what the situation actually looks like on the ground in the Netherlands.

LIVE IN THE NETHERLANDS: Farmers protesting in Almelo. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 https://t.co/o6TR8QT3eV — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 13, 2022

In footage capture by Daviscourt, the protesters are even set up grills at the blockade, something that conjures memories of the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

A few hours have passed since the blockade first formed and now the farmers are enjoying some BBQ and refreshments.https://t.co/nqt9yH9K77 pic.twitter.com/vvAPbktxxx — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 13, 2022

Brackpool expanded on the barbecue, setting the scene for a long-form video that is in production.

HAPPENING NOW: Farmers have set up a BBQ with refreshments and a sound system, police have joined the farmers for refreshments.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/dzURUPj4iW — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 13, 2022

Jay, meanwhile, managed to provide a bird's-eye view of the blockade.

DRONE: Aerial view of farmers in Almelo, Netherlands protesting environmental policies on nitrogen emission. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/PJyMCECVuD — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 13, 2022

Support our 100% viewer-funded independent journalism and follow along with all of our on-the-ground coverage, visit FarmerRebellion.com.