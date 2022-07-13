Dutch grocery store backed by Gates Foundation burns down

E-transfer (Canada):

A video emerged this week from the Dutch city of Almelo, where a supermarket named Picnic where a fire scorched through the store and it was laid to ruins.

Rebel News arrived at the scene of the fire the following day to check it out.

It just so happens that Picnic is, in fact, a supermarket brand funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and uses electric vehicles to drop off groceries to customers.

Christianne van der Wal-Zeggelink, the Dutch minister for nature and nitrogen, is married to Piet van der Wal, an heir to the fortune of another supermarket chain, Boni. Boni is one of a group of four big investors in the Picnic franchise.

The van der Wal family was part of a group of investors who in 2015 and 2019 generated €450 million for the Picnic operation, along with funding from Gates. In the end, buying from Boni or ordering online from Picnic is effectively the same thing.

The current owner and CEO of Picnic is a man named Michiel Mueller. Mueller is a Dutch entrepreneur, climate change activist and self-described visionary who intends to “change the entire food system [and] eliminate waste” to be in line with the United Nations' Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals.

Sales from Picnic or Boni could, in theory, directly be increasing the wealth of van der Wal-Zeggelink. Gates also profits off Picnic, given the store also sells the food gates promotes.

While it seems like the dots start to align in a potentially suspicious manner, in this instance, the truth of the fire's origin remains elusive.

To see more of our reporting from the Dutch Farmers Rebellion, and to support our 100% viewer-funded boots-on-the-ground journalism, visit FarmerRebellion.com.