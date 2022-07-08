Dutch journalist explains farmer rebellion

Send a letter to Ezra Fill out the form on this page and Ezra might read YOUR letter on The Ezra Levant show! Send Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch journalist, joined the show.

Eva told Ezra about the ongoing protest by farmers against the Dutch government's climate policies that would decimate the country's agriculture industry. She gave Ezra the Dutch perspective on why the government is choosing to make these environmental demands:

'The real reason, obviously, behind it, is that the Dutch state wants the farmer's land... The farmers are a group in society that are very self-reliant. They are basically ungovernable in that sense — they own a lot of the Dutch land.'

'[Dutch Prime Minister] Mark Rutte is very deeply involved in the World Economic Forum and it's obvious that this law is a product, again, of these globalist institutions... it's very clear that this is a made-up crisis as we've seen before with these institutions. That's the way they handle it, that's the way they operate these things.'

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see full episodes, which air every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.