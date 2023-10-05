Edmonton church exonerated after being slapped with $80,000 in lockdown fines and six charges of obstruction

Convictions were overturned on appeal on Monday thanks to a previous decision ruling that Alberta's COVID edicts were unlawfully applied.

Church in the Vine (CITV) and Pastor Tracy Fortin were both convicted of three counts each of obstruction under the Public Health Act. Along with the convictions, an Alberta court levied an $80,000 fine for refusing to allow inspectors into the church while services were in progress to check for COVID compliance.

CITV and Fortin's battle with the Alberta government was detailed in the Rebel News documentary Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity.

Health inspectors and police had repeatedly entered the church during Sunday services until Tracy and her husband, Rodney, also a pastor, began turning inspectors away, politely telling them to return when services were not taking place.

The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity focused on defending civil liberties, hired an experienced legal team to represent CITV and Tracy at no cost to them.

The Fortins expect their $80,000 payment to the courts to be returned and issued their thanks to The Democracy Fund's donors for making their vindication possible.

