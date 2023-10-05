Edmonton church exonerated after being slapped with $80,000 in lockdown fines and six charges of obstruction

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Church in the Vine (CITV) and Pastor Tracy Fortin were both convicted of three counts each of obstruction under the Public Health Act. Along with the convictions, an Alberta court levied an $80,000 fine for refusing to allow inspectors into the church while services were in progress to check for COVID compliance.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨



Church in the Vine and Pastor Tracy Fortin acquitted on appeal of all obstruction convictions:



The Democracy Fund (TDF) clients, Pastor Tracy Fortin and Church in the Vine of Edmonton were acquitted Monday by the Court of Appeal of Alberta after being fined more… pic.twitter.com/nDUCKLP65X — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) October 4, 2023

CITV and Fortin's battle with the Alberta government was detailed in the Rebel News documentary Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity.

Our new documentary Church Under Fire is going on a cross province tour in Alberta next week. Don't miss the opportunity to see this with likeminded folks.



Tickets at https://t.co/3iXQyf4JdL pic.twitter.com/Xgb6ANBdVW — K2 (@kiansimone44) August 16, 2023

Health inspectors and police had repeatedly entered the church during Sunday services until Tracy and her husband, Rodney, also a pastor, began turning inspectors away, politely telling them to return when services were not taking place.

Convictions were overturned on appeal on Monday thanks to a previous decision ruling that Alberta's COVID edicts were unlawfully applied.

Chris Scott is free - COVID orders all illegal, Ingram Charter ruling based on Alberta Government supplied misinformation.https://t.co/wkU6ZdKNED#abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/iYZDGtNxbZ — Alberta Prosperity Project (@ABProsperityPrj) September 1, 2023

The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity focused on defending civil liberties, hired an experienced legal team to represent CITV and Tracy at no cost to them.

The Fortins expect their $80,000 payment to the courts to be returned and issued their thanks to The Democracy Fund's donors for making their vindication possible.

Visit ChurchUnderFireMovie.com to support our new documentary about the persecution of Christian pastors in Canada.