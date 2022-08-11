Elite all-girls school to allow female-identifying biological males to enroll

Facebook / Harpeth Hall School

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

Allowing biological males to enter exclusively female spaces has had an extremely negative impact on women.

From trans swimmer Lia Thomas obliterating women in sports to a trans inmate who impregnated two female prisoners, we have seen countless examples over the last year of women being erased, their futures threatened and their lives drastically changed — all in the name of inclusivity.

Now, we are seeing these progressive policies infiltrate private education.

According to Blaze Media, “an elite educational institution in Nashville which was founded nearly 160 years ago may soon accept biological males in an effort to accommodate an ‘expanded and deepened’ concept of gender.”

Harpeth Hall, a private, independent, college-preparatory school in Nashville, Tennessee, and Reese Witherspoon’s alma mater, justify the decision to allow biological males into the all-girls school by claiming, as the Daily Wire writes, “that the concept of gender has expanded.”

Daily Mail reports that the school distributed a letter to parents on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, which states that “any student who identifies as a girl may apply to [the] school.”

Administrators, teachers, and the board of trustees, according to Blaze Media, worked together to develop this regressive policy in hopes of advancing the school’s mission to “help young women think critically, lead confidently, and live honorably.”

Naturally, the news sparked outrage among conservatives who are confused why an all-girls school would allow boys to encroach on an institution that has served girls for hundreds of years.

Especially given, as Daily Wire writes, they will not allow students to attend if they adopt he/him pronouns because Harpeth Hall is a "girls school.”

The letter states that the school culture is distinctly about girls, but if that were true, this school, which costs parents $33,000 a year, would be fighting to preserve the school’s unique legacy as a female-only institution.