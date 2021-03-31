Elon Musk encourages people to move to SpaceX’s “Starbase, Texas,” donates millions to area’s schools

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Tesla and SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk has put out an open call for prospective workers to move to his intended city of Starbase in Texas and come work for his companies.

On Tuesday, the tech mogul who dubbed himself the “Technoking of Tesla” in recent official filings, extended an open invitation to his followers on Twitter and anyone else interested in moving to Texas to work for his aerospace company, SpaceX.

"Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so!" Musk tweeted on Tuesday. "SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly."

Per SpaceX’s website, the company has over 100 openings for temporary and full-time positions in Brownsville, Texas.

Earlier in March, Musk expressed his wishes to incorporate Boca Chica Village, the home of SpaceX’s launch facility, to become an incorporated city called Starbase.

From thence to Mars,

And hence the Stars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

Under Texas state law, the process would be handled by the Cameron County Commissioners Court, per Fox Business. The judge presiding over the court, Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., said that the court had been informed of Musk’s endeavour on March 2.

"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes," Trevino said in a statement. "Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law."

Posting on Twitter, Musk said that he intends to grow the city of Starbase “by several thousand people over the next year or two,” adding that he was donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and a further $10 million to the City of Brownsville for urban renewal. The billionaire promised to offer more details in the coming days.