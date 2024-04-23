'Australia is NOT a free country' – Rumble joins free speech fight

Alternative video platform Rumble stands with Musk and X against the Australian parliament's 'attack' on free speech.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 23, 2024
  • News

Rumble's CEO, Chris Pavlovski, has voiced support for the fight against what he sees as Australia's erosion of free speech. Pavlovski emphasised Rumble's unity with figures like Musk and X, stating:

“Australia has made clear they believe in stripping away human rights (freedom of expression) in order to satisfy what they deem appropriate for your eyes and ears.” He firmly declared, “Australia is officially NOT a free country.”

The controversy erupted after a federal court ordered X to temporarily conceal posts featuring graphic footage of the Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel attack, claiming it was too 'distressing' for Australians to be allowed to see for themselves.

This incident, involving a teenage terrorist, incited a violent riot at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley. In response, the eSafety Commissioner obtained an interim legal injunction against X, with potential fines of $550,000 per day for non-compliance.

Despite Meta's compliance, X announced its intention to legally contest the injunction. The eSafety Commissioner argued that X's geoblocking measures were insufficient to comply with the law, as the content remained accessible via virtual private networks.

The legal battle has drawn attention to concerns about censorship and government control over online content.

Figures like Daniel Wild have criticised the eSafety Commissioner's actions, accusing her of ideological censorship. Musk echoed these concerns, warning against the precedent of countries controlling internet content globally.

While the government maintains its stance on enforcing Australian law, voices within conservative circles have rallied behind Musk. Senator Matt Canavan dismissed the government's response as "confected outrage," while others accused officials of using the incident to tighten control over online platforms.

As the debate intensifies, calls for stricter penalties on tech companies continue to grow from the media and politicians.

