Elon Musk brands contentious senator 'enemy of the people of Australia'

X owner slams Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie as she flees platform and calls for other Aussie Parliamentarians to do the same.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 23, 2024
  • News
Independent senator Jacqui Lambie has faced a scathing attack from Elon Musk, who branded her an 'enemy of the people of Australia' over her stance on his social media platform X and her calls for him to be 'jailed'.

Lambie, speaking on Sky News, urged fellow parliamentarians to boycott the platform, accusing Musk of 'creating hatred' by ignoring requests to remove harmful content, including footage of a recent terror attack. Lambie's call for action against Musk comes amid bipartisan criticism of the billionaire's refusal to comply with requests from Australia's controversial eSafety Commissioner.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have both condemned Musk's actions, with Albanese advocating for stronger laws to regulate social media companies.

Meanwhile, Lambie has suggested that if necessary, the government should consider drastic measures such as shutting down social media platforms that refuse to comply with regulations.

As tensions escalate between lawmakers and tech giants, the future of social media regulation in Australia remains uncertain.

