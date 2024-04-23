Elon Musk brands contentious senator 'enemy of the people of Australia'
X owner slams Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie as she flees platform and calls for other Aussie Parliamentarians to do the same.
Independent senator Jacqui Lambie has faced a scathing attack from Elon Musk, who branded her an 'enemy of the people of Australia' over her stance on his social media platform X and her calls for him to be 'jailed'.
Absolutely. She is an enemy of the people of Australia.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024
Lambie, speaking on Sky News, urged fellow parliamentarians to boycott the platform, accusing Musk of 'creating hatred' by ignoring requests to remove harmful content, including footage of a recent terror attack. Lambie's call for action against Musk comes amid bipartisan criticism of the billionaire's refusal to comply with requests from Australia's controversial eSafety Commissioner.
It's not my birthday, Elon, but thank you for the early gift. pic.twitter.com/Qf8e7NS1mp— Ron Dunn (@ronInBendigo) April 23, 2024
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have both condemned Musk's actions, with Albanese advocating for stronger laws to regulate social media companies.
This woman has utter contempt for the Australian people— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024
Meanwhile, Lambie has suggested that if necessary, the government should consider drastic measures such as shutting down social media platforms that refuse to comply with regulations.
As tensions escalate between lawmakers and tech giants, the future of social media regulation in Australia remains uncertain.
The Illustrated 1984
Order this new edition of George Orwell's masterpiece, 1984. Now with 30 new designs from artist Paul Rivoche and a forward by Ezra Levant.ORDER NOW
- By Ezra Levant
PROTECT YOUR ACCESS
Make sure you can keep getting the other side of the story with this exclusive offer from our partners at PIA VPN.Take Action
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.