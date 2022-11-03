Elon Musk plans to fire half of Twitter's workforce: Report

E-transfer (Canada):

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, plans to fire at least half of Twitter's workforce on Friday.

Musk, who has repeatedly announced his plans to downsize the bloated social media company, will take the axe to at least 3,700 jobs at Twitter.

The figure makes up roughly half of Twitter's entire workforce and is close to the 75% figure that was floated following Musk’s acquisition of the platform several days ago.

According to Bloomberg, Musk intends to inform affected staffers on Friday, which will undoubtedly include those who perform superfluous jobs at the company’s lavish offices – but in particular, workers who are getting cut are those who work from home.

Insiders who spoke to the publication suggested that Twitter employees who rejected the demands of the company’s previous management to return to the office will be prime meat on the chopping block.

Musk intends to impose the same demands on his Twitter workforce as his other companies, which mandate employees to work at the office with few exceptions.

Sources told Bloomberg that Musk and his advisors have been evaluating numerous scenarios for cutting Twitter’s workforce and making serious policy changes at the San Francisco-based company. They added that the total number of jobs being cut remains up in the air.

In one scenario, fired workers will be offered 60 days worth of severance pay.

The mass firings should come as no surprise given that Twitter employees have been extremely vocal in voicing their displeasure at the new boss, even in the weeks before he took over the company.

Elon Musk sacked Twitter's leadership hours after taking over the company, Rebel News reported.