Elon Musk wipes the slate clean with takeover of Twitter

The Joe Rogan Experience

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A new chapter for Twitter has begun, and with Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, the new CEO has been cleaning house.

Just minutes after he completed his acquisition of Twitter, Musk immediately fired the company’s former chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett, and the woman responsible for Donald Trump’s ban and the suppression of the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden, Vijaya Gadde.

Gadde served as the company’s top legal and policy executive, and made herself known in an infamous interview with Joe Rogan, in which she justified censoring users on the platform for “misgendering” trans people.

Many suspected that Gadde’s head would be on the chopping block after Musk called her out directly in a meme this April.

As detailed by Politico, and highlighted by Summit News, Gadde held “one of the most controversial positions at Twitter: Her teams decide how to moderate content.” Referred to the company’s “moral authority,” Gadde and her team have been entirely responsible for the suppression of conservative and heterodox voices on the platform.

Gadde was directly responsible for banning former President Donald Trump, and is likely the executive who banned ZeroHedge for reporting on speculation that the COVID-19 coronavirus may have emerged from a lab in Wuhan in early 2020.

According to sources who spoke to the New York Times, when the executives were fired, at least one of them was escorted from the premises by security.

Although some might be quick to sympathize with the fired executives and their underlings responsible for carrying out Twitter’s regime of censorship, one might point out that the company has been responsible for taking away the livelihoods of countless users who invested time and effort in growing their brands on the platform over wrong think.

As disclosed in regulatory filings, all fired executives will receive payouts ranging in the eight-figure millions.