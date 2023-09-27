Elon Musk set to visit US-Mexico border amid immigration crisis

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Elon Musk, founder of X, is gearing up for a firsthand look at the escalating U.S.-Mexico border situation, a consequence of the policies under President Joe Biden's administration. The southern border crisis ranks high on Musk's list of political concerns, evident from his frequent online discussions and efforts to spotlight the issue for his massive 160 million-strong X following.

Musk's decision to visit emerged from a recent engagement with a video posted by Fox News correspondent, Griff Jenkins. The footage showcased migrants, with some waving the Venezuelan flag, journeying atop trains bound for the U.S. border at Eagle Pass, Texas.

Deeply moved by the scene, Musk revealed a conversation with Representative Tony Gonzales, wherein the gravity of the issue was underscored. Gonzales painted a picture of overwhelmed authorities grappling with unprecedented migrant numbers, which are on a record surge. Musk confirmed, “Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself.”

*NEW VIDEO* FOX News sources capture stunning new video of hundreds more of migrants making their way on top of trains, some waving a Venezuelan flag, en route to the US border in Eagle Pass, TX @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/LHsH79xG63 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 26, 2023

Notably, while Musk is taking this step, President Biden has yet to visit and personally assess the situation that many believe has deteriorated under his watch.

August statistics from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a staggering 232,972 encounters with undocumented migrants at the southern border—a jump of approximately 50,000 from July's figures. September has continued on this trajectory, especially in Eagle Pass, Texas, where the influx prompted the mayor to declare a state of emergency.

The Biden administration's approach to the crisis has been contentious. They've faced criticism for allegedly dismantling barriers set up by Texas to safeguard the border in Eagle Pass, including suing the state over a proposed water barrier in the Rio Grande and supposedly removing protective razor wire.

Concurrently, reports suggest that the administration has transported over 200,000 undocumented migrants to various U.S. airports. This is in tandem with their push to increase legal immigration, particularly from nations that are currently significant sources of undocumented migrants.