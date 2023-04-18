In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk revealed his plans to create a third option to challenge Microsoft and Google's AI platforms, expressing concerns that the technology could lead to "civilizational destruction" without proper safeguards.

Musk disclosed his intentions to develop an alternative AI platform to compete with Microsoft and Google, both of which have heavily invested in OpenAI and its ChatGPT platform. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down from the board in 2018, registered a company called X.AI Corp after he and other AI experts called for a six-month pause before developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4.

Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson, "I will create a third option, although it's starting very late in the game, of course." He expressed hope that his endeavor would do more good than harm, despite his concerns about whether OpenAI was actually benefiting society.

Musk highlighted the issue of biases in OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has been shown to praise Democrats while disparaging Republicans and conservative ideologies.

“I’m worried about the fact that it’s being trained to be politically correct, which is simply another way of being untruthful, saying untruthful things,” Musk said. “That’s certainly a path to AI dystopia, to train AI to be deceptive.”

BREAKING: @ElonMusk discusses creating an alternative to OpenAI, TruthGPT, because it is being trained to be politically correct and to lie to people. pic.twitter.com/HTFnve9o6d — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 18, 2023

Musk's proposed AI platform aims to avoid partisan politics and contribute to humanity's pursuit of objective truth and understanding. He plans to create "TruthGPT," an AI focused on understanding the nature of the universe. Musk believes that an AI dedicated to unraveling the universe's mysteries is less likely to harm humans, as humans are an intriguing part of the cosmos.

Futurists and tech experts, including Musk, have warned of the potential risks AI poses to society and humanity. Musk called for government regulations to prevent AI-related disasters, emphasizing that waiting until after something terrible happens to implement regulations might be too late.

Musk also shared his concerns about the potential dangers of a biased or deceptive AI manipulating public opinion through social media. He mentioned that Google co-founder Larry Page appeared not to understand the risks associated with AI as the company rapidly develops the technology.

Musk recounted a disagreement with Page over AI's potential dangers, resulting in the end of their friendship. In 2015, Musk invested $100 million in OpenAI, intending it to be a nonprofit and open-source alternative. However, in 2019, OpenAI transitioned to a for-profit organization, with Microsoft as a major investor, and is now estimated to be worth nearly $30 billion.