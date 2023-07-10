English singer Morrissey questions burning of Notre Dame Cathedral during performance

'Notre Dame, we know who tried to kill you. Notre Dame, we will not be silent. Before the investigations they said this is not terrorism,' sang the artist during a performance in Portsmouth, England.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 10, 2023
  • News Analysis
English singer Morrissey questions burning of Notre Dame Cathedral during performance
Facebook / Morrissey Official and AP Photo/Michel Euler
Remove Ads

English singer and songwriter Morrissey recently brought up the burning of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while performing a song in Portsmouth, England. The artist questioned the prevailing narrative behind the blaze, singing, "Before the investigations they said this is not terrorism."

Morrissey also commented on the ongoing riots and unrest in France, saying, "By the looks of things, France is at war. And somebody should tell them."

The singer went on to take a shot at "reparations" discussions by jokingly saying, "I’m seeking reparations from the British press because of the brutality they have dished upon me. And if I don’t get just reparations, I’m going to smash a window and steal a Louis Vuitton handbag!"

For all of our coverage on the riots and unrest in France, visit www.FranceOnFire.com. You can also donate there to help support our independent journalism.

France Entertainment News Analysis England
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.