English singer Morrissey questions burning of Notre Dame Cathedral during performance

English singer and songwriter Morrissey recently brought up the burning of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while performing a song in Portsmouth, England. The artist questioned the prevailing narrative behind the blaze, singing, "Before the investigations they said this is not terrorism."

Morrissey tonight, singing about the 2019 fire at Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral:



“Notre Dame, we know who tried to kill you.

Notre Dame, we will not be silent. Before the investigations they said this is not terrorism." pic.twitter.com/ygxRtNTsJk — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 8, 2023

Morrissey also commented on the ongoing riots and unrest in France, saying, "By the looks of things, France is at war. And somebody should tell them."

Morrissey tonight in Portsmouth: “By the looks of things, France is at war. And somebody should tell them.” https://t.co/wNdx0YNGAG pic.twitter.com/Wgs9GReJGB — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 8, 2023

The singer went on to take a shot at "reparations" discussions by jokingly saying, "I’m seeking reparations from the British press because of the brutality they have dished upon me. And if I don’t get just reparations, I’m going to smash a window and steal a Louis Vuitton handbag!"

Morrissey: “I’m seeking reparations from the British press because of the brutality they have dished upon me. And if I don’t get just reparations, I’m going to smash a window and steal a Louis Vuitton handbag!" pic.twitter.com/Pov3My4oOQ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 8, 2023

