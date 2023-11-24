Environment Minister STILL won't cough up his CO2 emissions

Steven Guilbeault, the avowed socialist who recently whined to reporters that Conservatives don't have a plan to deal with carbon dioxide, has no knowledge of or plan to investigate his own carbon dioxide expenditures.

Liberal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault claims that as Canadians "get to know" Pierre Poilievre better, they will become "very concerned." He says that Poilievre would tell communities affected by climate change, "tough luck, because we're not there for you." pic.twitter.com/9dl5fV1a0M — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 20, 2023

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change - and fretting about C02 - could not tell the House of Commons what the ministry's carbon emissions were.

Look at this. The non-answer came in response to an order paper question from Alberta Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen:

"With regard to media reports that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and his exempt staff incurred more than $700,000 in travel expenses last year: what are the estimated carbon emissions from this travel?"

The ministry admitted it has not put the work in:

"ECCC is unable to respond within the prescribed timelines. It would require a significant amount of time and resources to extract this information."

It's carbon tax hikes and tithing to the Church of Mother Earth for you because of your climate sins of going to work, feeding your family and not freezing to death, but Guilbeault is in such good graces with the gods of the climate cult that he doesn't even have to keep track of what he does.

It's almost like the powers that be don't care about "carbon pollution," and there may be some other sinister reason to tax us into poverty, energy or otherwise.

The front-facing moral preening while exhibiting complete apathy about carbon dioxide behind closed doors (like the rest of us) is a feature and not a bug in Guilbeault's ministry.

This is the second time Guilbeault's ministry failed to offer up any tracking of the carbon dioxide the department claims is creating a climate change ticking time bomb.

Last month, when the Feds were compelled via an order paper question by Conservative MP Gerard Deltell to produce carbon emissions calculations for flights in each ministry, Guilbeault could not comply with the request.

While many ministries and agencies, such as CRA, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, could disclose flight emissions data, Environment Canada noted that the ministry did not track such data.

Justin Trudeau: "Canadians are afraid of climate change, they're afraid of extreme weather events."



Speak for yourself, Prime Minister.https://t.co/dh39RL9gvx pic.twitter.com/Jo8i6kkSmI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 9, 2023

Another proof point to the theory of insincere carbon outrage is that the Department of Environment and Climate Change recently blew through two-thirds of a million bucks on flights to the last UN Climate Conference.

Canada's House of Commons has declared a national climate emergency https://t.co/rpwXPBt6i0 pic.twitter.com/cz3ETeDjRE — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 18, 2019

That's a lot of air travel from the government that declared a national climate emergency.