Éric Duhaime slams Quebec Premier Legault for COVID hypocrisy and $11 billion deficit

A recent revelation by Quebec politician Pascal Bérubé, Member of the National Assembly for the Parti Québécois, has sparked controversy surrounding Premier François Legault's conduct during the February 2021 lockdown.

Bérubé disclosed during a podcast titled, "Politiquement Parlant" that he and Premier Legault were engaged in casual conversation over glasses of wine, despite strict lockdown measures in place. The gathering took place in Montreal who was at that time in "red" zone, and only individuals from the same household were allowed to gather.

Adding to the controversy, the meeting extended almost nearly 8 p.m., just before the curfew, and Premier Legault even offered Bérubé a curfew exemption if needed.

This revelation has drawn comparisons to similar incidents involving politicians elsewhere. Boris Johnson faced repercussions over the "Partygate" scandal, contributing to his resignation as UK Prime Minister, while Alberta's former Premier, Jason Kenney, faced public backlash for violating COVID-19 health rules at a dinner. Additionally, Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford's visit to his cottage during lockdown also sparked criticism.

Éric Duhaime, leader of the Quebec Conservative Party, in the interview recounted the incident, stating, "He's texting him. What are you doing? I'm bored. There's nothing to do. There's a lockdown right now in Quebec. So the premier said, why don't you come over at my office, Let's bring some wine and let's have fun together on Friday afternoon."

The hypocrisy of this revelation is stark, given the hardships endured by citizens during the lockdown. Duhaime emphasized, mentionning how some Quebecers felt "I was stuck in my house. I couldn't see my parents dying in a seniors' house. My kids couldn't practice their sport. My business was shut down and I lost tons of money."

Moreover, the scandal comes at a time when the Quebec government faces scrutiny over its handling of finances. The recently released budget reveals an alarming $11 billion deficit, the highest in Quebec's history. Duhaime expressed concern over the burden placed on taxpayers, stating, "It represents just if we were able if you wanted to balance the budget, they would have to increase the provincial sales tax by 4%."

The mismanagement of finances by the current government has left many disillusioned. Duhaime criticized their approach, saying, "It's purely incompetence. It's a government that's trying to please everybody except future generations and taxpayers."

The revelation of the scandal has sparked outrage among citizens. Duhaime called for further investigation into the matter, urging the media to shed light on the Premier's actions. The allegations against Legault and the fiscal mismanagement of the government have left many questioning the principles guiding those in power.