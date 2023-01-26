Eventbrite cancels tickets for UAP conference with Peter McCullough

United Australia Party National Director Craig Kelly has slammed global ticketing company Eventbrite after it cancelled a Sunshine Coast event featuring controversial doctor Peter McCullough.

United Australia Party National Director Craig Kelly has slammed global ticketing company Eventbrite after it cancelled tickets to a Sunshine Coast event featuring controversial doctor Peter McCullough.

Kelly shared an email from the marketing platform giant advising attendees it had cancelled tickets because it did not comply with its community guidelines.

"Your order has been refunded in full and you can expect to see the refund in your account within 5 to 7 business days," the email read.

Kelly announced that the United Australia Party's event hosting a series of coronavirus vaccine conferences will still go ahead, advising "We are making alternate arrangements to get tickets to everyone " and said that "Eventbrite can go to hell".

"Eventbrite have picked on the wrong people. We will be suing these bastards. In the meantime, we already have a team working to contact everyone & get them their tickets," he tweeted.

American cardiologist Peter McCullough has been heavily censored for his views on the coronavirus, with recent calls made to Australian immigration officials to deny him a visa to enter the country.

