LIVE UPDATES: Ex-Liberal MP Han Dong set to testify at Foreign Interference Commission

Sheila Gunn Reid is providing live updates, as Han Dong, the now-Independent MP at the centre of the Chinese election interference allegations, testifies before the Foreign Interference Commission.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 02, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
On Tuesday morning, the Foreign Interference Commission will hear from a panel of political campaign directors: Walied Soliman, 2021 Conservative campaign co-chair, Azam Ishmael, the Liberals' national campaign coordinator in 2021, and Anne McGrath, the NDP's national director.

In the afternoon, Han Dong, the now-Independent MP from Toronto's Don Valley North riding, will speak before the inquiry. Dong was credibly accused of benefitting from Chinese Communist Party influence during his successful nomination for the Liberals.  

Before Dong testifies, however, Ted Lojko, his chief of staff, will speak first.

Up first on Tuesday is former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Michael Chan, now deputy mayor of Markham. Chan is suing CSIS over allegations he was spied on after the agency became suspicious that he was engaged in "improper" activities with Chinese officials.

Keep track of today's hearing by following along with Sheila Gunn Reid's coverage on X, or on the page below:

