EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Pastor Artur Pawlowski

Calgary Pastor Artur Pawlowski is still in jail.

He was arrested yesterday in a shocking SWAT team raid, made to kneel in the middle of a busy highway. It was clear from the moment of his arrest that this had nothing to do with a virus, and everything to do with political control.

Since that moment, he’s been treated brutally — thrown painfully into a police car; then forced to sit on a concrete slab, in a jail cell where the lights are never turned off. He is separated from his brother, who was arrested too, but he has no privacy — curious police come to gawk at him like he’s a circus animal.

But incredibly, Pastor Artur hasn’t lost hope — in fact, he’s more resolved than ever.

Our reporter Adam Soos managed to speak with him for five minutes. Here’s the full recording of that call:

As you can hear, Pastor Artur wasn’t aware of the massive wave of support for him around the world — obviously police wouldn’t tell him that. And he was also unaware that his three-person legal team has been trying relentlessly to speak with him — but that police refused to put their phone calls through to him.

This was an interesting interview for a number of reasons. But the fact that police were abusing him, and stopping him from getting legal counsel is outrageous — and shows that this has never been about a pandemic.

(Since that call, his lawyers have been permitted a very brief phone call to him.)

He is being treated as a political prisoner. This isn’t an arrest about a health order. It’s an “extraordinary rendition” like the CIA used to do to terrorists after 9/11.

Of course, Pastor Artur isn’t a terrorist. There isn’t a violent bone in his body. He isn’t accused of a crime. He simply won’t close his church at the whim of public health officials — the same public health officials who have no problem with Costco and Walmart being open.

I promise we’ll keep you posted on Pastor Artur’s state. And if you haven’t yet had a chance to support his legal defence fund, please do — by the looks of things, he’s going to be in legal battles against this injustice for a long time. Please click here, or go to www.SaveArtur.com. Thanks for your support for Pastor Artur.

Rebel News has been defending Pastor Artur for more than a year — he was one of the first Canadians to get a lockdown ticket in April of 2020 for the “crime” of feeding the homeless.

Police called that an illegal gathering too and gave him a whopping fine. We crowdfunded his lawyer back then and we won the case — that same lawyer is still fighting for Pastor Artur now, along with two others.

Now, the unlimited resources of the state are being thrown at Pastor Artur. But we’ve got something better on our side — we’ve got you!

If enough people can help chip in, we’ll be able to continue to have three excellent lawyers fighting back. I truly believe we’ll win. Please, go to www.SaveArtur.com.

