Expelled diplomat at centre of Chinese interference frequented events with Liberal MPs
Zhao Wei was declared a 'persona non grata' and was ordered out of the country by the federal government on May 8, following a series of leaked intelligence documents detailing his activities.
An extraordinary decision to expel a Chinese diplomat from Canada was based on reports he targeted the families of a Conservative member of Parliament. Still, few details of his activities before expulsion have come to light in the days since.
Zhao Wei was declared “persona non grata” and was ordered out of the country by the federal government on May 8 following a series of leaked intelligence documents detailing his activities. A Globe and Mail article later revealed CSIS had maintained a “significant” file on the diplomat's activities.
Zhao Wei was declared "persona non grata" and was ordered out of the country by the federal government on May 8.
The same story noted that Wei had been monitored while meeting with staffers for Liberal MPs, notably those that work for Minister of International Trade Mary Ng. The assistant “likely met Mr. Zhao at Chinese-Canadian community events,” according to one source.
What's not detailed in the documents are Wei’s frequent interactions with Liberal MPs directly.
The Chinese representative often accompanied Consul General Han Tao to community events before expulsion. Tao was implicated in the Han Dong scandal after allegations were made that Dong had been advising the high-ranking Toronto consulate official. Dong did not deny being in contact, claiming it was simply standard practice for any MP.
Justin Trudeau’s office, meanwhile, said it was unaware of these meetings. Dong rejected the allegations and disputed acting as a “back channel” for the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and is now suing Global News and several reporters for defamation.
Dong is now suing Global News and several reporters for defamation.

One event showed the official attending the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC in Toronto in 2019. A video shows the now-disgraced diplomat in the audience of the ceremony hosted by Tao.
Minister Ng also attended the celebration, promptly drawing heavy criticism from pro-democracy Hong Kong groups. She is pictured standing next to businessman Weng Guoning and Han Tao at the ceremony.
Guoning is the honorary chair of a controversial community association recently investigated for operating “overseas Chinese police stations” on Canadian soil. However, no charges have been laid yet. The Canada Toronto Fuqing Business Association (CTFBA) leader also met with Xi Jinping at the 10th World Overseas Chinese Association Friendship Conference with the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.
Mary Ng stood with Chairman Weng Guoning at 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
Former Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Vincent Ke, Liberals Mary Ng and Shaun Chen, and former Conservative MP Bob Saroya mixed and mingled with the ousted representative at a different 2019 gala. Ke has stepped down from the PC caucus after it was alleged he assisted in foreign election interference and is now also suing Global News along with Han Dong.
Vincent Ke, Mary Ng, Bob Saroya, Shaun Chen and others mixed and mingled with PRC Consul Zhao Wei in 2019.
It has been reported that Wei and his “proxies” were tasked with monitoring political dissidents in Canada and transmitting that information back to the Ministry of State Security (国家安全部). The ministry, or MSS, is a state-controlled agency that uses various civilian and secret police actors to carry out intelligence and counterintelligence activities on behalf of the PRC.
CSIS has been aware of his conduct for several years now.
Whether that information was transmitted to the proper channels before these community events were attended by Wei and parliamentarians is unclear.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
